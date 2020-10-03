FM signs condolence book on Kuwait Emir's death

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday signing the condolence book on the death of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Ahmad Al-Sabah. -AA



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday signed the condolence book on the death of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Ahmad Al-Sabah. He signed the book kept at the Embassy of Kuwait in Dhaka, reports UNB.







The foreign minister said Bangladesh lost a true friend in the death of Emir Sheikh Sabah. "The Bangladeshi nationals living in Kuwait will remember the contribution of the Emir for the welfare of the Bangladeshi expatriates," he said. He also paid respect to the Emir on behalf of the government and people of the country.







FM also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members and people of the country. Kuwait Ambassador to Bangladesh Adel Mohammed AH Hayat was present there. Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah died on Tuesday at the age of 91. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah was sworn in before parliament Wednesday as the ruling emir of the oil-rich country.



