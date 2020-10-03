US schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike

Students wait in line for a temperature check before their first day of in person school at I.S. 318, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, US October 1, 2020. -Reuters



US schools from kindergarten to high school have avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases, early data show, but medical experts say the real test is coming as students in large densely-populated cities such as New York and Miami return to classrooms.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week said more than 270,000 COVID-19 cases had been reported in children aged 5-17 since March. Cases in school-age children ticked slightly higher in mid-September as more schools reopened, but remains well below the peak set in mid-July.





Over 700 primary, middle and high schools that have at least partially reopened, reported that 0.07% of students and 0.14% of staff had a confirmed coronavirus infection in the first half of September, according to data collected by Brown University bit.ly/3kWpwnJ.







While the Brown sample is a fraction of the United States, and national statistics are scarce, a study by Switzerland's Insights for Education of 191 countries found reopening schools here is not linked to an increase in COVID-19 rates. "





There is starting to be some reassuring data that when you put in place the right measures - and have control of community spread ... you can open schools safely," said Dr. Nathaniel Beers, co-author of the American Academy of Pediatrics' school opening guidelines. "Many urban school districts are struggling," Beers said. "The COVID-19 virus has had a disproportionate impact on Black, brown and indigenous people as well as lower socioeconomic groups."





New York City, the largest public school district in the United States, this week began reopening here after two delays. Infections have spiked in some neighborhoods, though, and officials have said they could reverse course if that endures.





In response to criticism that poorer students were being hurt the most in the Los Angeles area, county elected officials this week agreed to consider reopening early grades for a limited number of schools and expressed caution."We have to remember that with every re-opening there is increased risk for COVID-19 transmission," the public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said in a statement.









---Reuters, New York

