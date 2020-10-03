Trump's age, weight make Covid-19 dangerous

Mr Trump's body-mass index of 30.5 creates potential hazards. -AFP



US President Donald Trump is 74 years old and overweight, putting him in a higher-risk category of Covid-19 patients and thrusting his health into the spotlight just a month before the US election.





The positive diagnosis for the world's most powerful man and First Lady Melania Trump threw a new wrench into the gears of a chaotic campaign that many see as a referendum on his handling of the virus. Mr Trump's age, weight and gender all make him more susceptible to complications than his wife, who's 24 years younger.







Even at his age, a majority of patients experience only mild or moderate symptoms, but researchers are still baffled as to why some go on to become seriously ill. "Covid's like playing Russian roulette," said Associate Professor Brian Oliver, an expert in respiratory diseases at the University of Technology Sydney. "





It can affect anyone really badly, but we know that when people are older and when they've got more pre-existing co-morbidities, the chances of being affected and having a more severe reaction are much worse." It's not clear whether the President has any symptoms. The First Lady said in a tweet that she and her husband "are feeling good".







Although Mr Trump has been dismissive of preventive measures such as mask-wearing, increasing the possibility of further transmission in Washington, he and the First Lady plan to remain at the White House "during their convalescence", the President's physician said.





People between ages 65 and 74 are five times more likely to be hospitalized and 90 times more likely to die than those 18 to 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Men have accounted for 54 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.









AFP, Washington

