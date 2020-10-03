Malabar Rebellion/Moplah Revolt: Do we remember?

Mappila rebels captured after a battle with British colonial troops in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons





The anti British movement and agitation that is recorded in history by the above mentioned name was participated and mostly led by Mappilas though they were supported at different stages by other classes of people as well. As the name suggests, it took place in the Malabar Coast, specifically in its southern part which falls under present day northern part of Kerala.







Malabar is the strip of mainly plains along the south western coast of India stretching from Konkan coast(Goa and part of Karnataka/Maharashtra) in the north up to the northern part of Princely state of Travancore(the southernmost area of India).







This part of the subcontinent had always been rich in spices and drew the attention of traders from far and near. Foreigners included trading communities from Arabian shores and business people from different European powers. Through these foreigners of two different parts of the world their religions Islam and Christianity spread in the area since long.







Mappilas were Malabar Muslims either being the descendants of the Arab businesspeople settling down in the rich land or the ones that embraced the religion. In the beginning they were settled in the business areas, ports and spice growing areas and were engaged mainly in spice trade.







But later the area started attracting strong European powers of those days, the Portuguese, the Dutch and the British, all of whom thought that spice trading should be under their control. In the process, there had been frequent fighting and wars were waged between the local rulers of Travancore, Cochin, Kozhikode, Mysore and the different European powers.







As a result, because of having stronger firepower the Europeans started gaining edge over locals and they started establishing their physical occupation of these lucrative lands lying between the slopes of the Western Ghat Mountains to the east up to Arabian Sea on the west.







The Mappila Muslims were deprived of their business which were being captured by the Europeans (mainly Portuguese, Dutch and British),Jews and Parsis. The latter two communities were small and came to settle in India being persecuted in their own lands.







They were never concerned with politics or power and were interested in business alone. Meantime Mappila Muslims, losing their lucrative business of spices turned poorer day by day and resorted to agriculture and other means of livelihood. The process went on gradually from century to century and by the beginning of the 19th century the Mappilas were a vast majority of peasants in Southern part of Malabar which was also inhabited by sizeable Hindu population.







There were quite some Christians as well. The Mappilas by that time became part and parcel of the local feudal system which went by the name Jenmi-Kana-Mariyada land tenure system. Jenmis were the owners of vast expanse of land. They were of Namboodiri (Brahmin) or Nair (Chieftains) origin. They appointed several Kanakkarars each to supervise the cultivation by grant of land with documents named Kanams.







These Kanakkarars distributed lands amongst cultivators named Verumpattakarars by one year lease. So these one year lease holders were the agricultural labourers. They were mostly Mappilas though some of them were Thiyyas (local Hindus). Net produce was determined after deducting some share for birth right holders like village goldsmith/blacksmith/carpenter, etc.







After that the Jenmi and Kanakkarars took their share and the actual cultivator was left with very little. The only point in their favour was that they could not be evicted at the will of the Jenmi or their representative. At the end of the 18th century Malabar Coast was invaded by Tipu Sultan of Mysore. The Kings of Travancore and Cochin could not put up any resistance and the Jenmis fled the land. So did most of the Niars.





There were mass conversions to Islam of the remaining people of other religion and agrarian reforms were declared easing up the pressure on the cultivators. New revenue system was put in place depending on actual produce and due share of all. Mappilas were happy but it was short lived. In 1799 Mysore was annexed by the British East India Company forces and Tipu Sultan died in action.







With the British assuming power, the Jenmis returned. British law was promulgated which was stricter than before for the tenants. It gave more power, flexibility and share of produce to the Jenmis. They pressed the Kanakkarars who in turn put the burden on the shoulder of the poor tenants.





Sometimes they ended up with only 20% share of the produce. Moreover, now they could be evicted from tenancy. So the Mappila peasantry started suffering more and more. Their back was pressed against the wall and they staged several local shows of resentment and small scale revolt against the oppression starting from 1836.





Day by day the Mappilas were getting desperate to get rid of the exploitation and by the beginning of the 20th century things started taking shape. More and more agitations were staged and the peasantry was in no mood to accept the torture and exploitation of their landlords and the British administration.







The political situation in the country was also volatile. Indian National Congress formed in 1885 was demanding emancipation of dreams of Indian people for self rule. Muslim League was formed in 1906 to protect the interest of the Muslim population of India. Both the parties together with other organisations engaged the Britishers in negotiations.







The colonisers were tricky in trying to sideline the main demands and tried to consolidate their grip on the subcontinent. Meanwhile, the First World War broke out and the Administration promised India Dominion status after the war in exchange of British India's participation in their favour in WW1. By 1918 the war was over.







The British were on the winning side. The Muslims of India (and of course all over the world) remained unhappy since the Ottoman Empire ended up on the losing side. The Ottoman Sultan was regarded as the leader of all the Sunni Muslims of the world and he was perceived to be running the Islamic Caliphate. By 1919 the Muslims of the subcontinent were being organised under the banner of Khilafat Movement led by Maulana Shaukat Ali, Maulana Muhammad Ali, Hakim Ajmal Khan and other leaders.





Their demand was to reinstate the Caliphate of the Ottomans as their world religious leaders. In Turkey though Young Turk movement started gaining popularity and in a few years time idea of Caliphate was abandoned and Turkey became a modern secular country under Kemal Ataturk.







Notwithstanding the developments in Turkey, the Khilafat Movement gained popularity in the subcontinent and started agitations and fight against the British all over India and Malabar Coast was no exception. Simultaneously, Non cooperation Movement of Indian National Congress was also being floated against the British administration as they walked away from their promises that they made earlier about the self rule.





Now let’s get back to our subject matter directly. So far we have discussed preparatory materials for getting down to business. It’s a critical one. Till date there remain controversies on the subject amongst the historians, politicians, participants, sufferers and even Kerala populace, which form part of Malabar Coast. To understand the rebellion we have to consider several aspects and different facades of the multilateral issue.





The Malabar (Moplah) rebellion was: 1 Anti British colonialism agitation and armed struggle. 2. It was led by Mappila peasantry and supported initially by Thiyyas, Niars and Namboodiris at different places and stages. 3. Leadership emerged from the local enthusiasts of Khilafat Movement. 4. Initially Khilafat Movement and Non cooperation Movement went hand in hand to support the rebels. 5. It was basically an anti feudal system fights of the oppressed peasantry. 6. Towards the end it turned into communal violence.





All above points have to be taken into account to understand the revolt and its outcome. The rebellion was very successful at the outset. Thousands of peasants, mostly Mappilas (they were named Moplah as well and hence the name of the revolt) came out to confront the landlords (and the British Administrative people, who favored the feudal system for the benefit of their revenue collection and law enforcement) with whatever they had in their hands.







They set fire to Police stations, British administrative offices and courts, took control of treasuries and drove of the Jenmis and all British agents from the areas under their control. They were particularly strong in Eranad and Valluvanad taluks. Their area of influence spread to around 5000square kilometers of South Malabar and it lasted for more than half a year in the second half of 1921. The movement took off after the visit of Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Shaukat Ali to Malabar in 1920 and gained momentum slowly.





The leadership was provided locally. To name a few of the leaders we had Ali Musliyar, Variankunnath Kunjahammad Haji, Sithi Koya Thangal, M P Narayana Menon, Chambrassey Thangal, Moiteenkutti Haji and Kappad Krishnan Nair. The violent rebels were taken head on by the British administration. Martial law was clamped down.





British and Gurkha regiments were called in and the rebels were handled very severely and with savage tactics to avenge the killing of British officers and their allies in the initial stages. To site an example we may mention the wagon massacre in which 67 of the arrested mutineers were found dead in a railway wagon out of suffocation during transportation. They were stuffed in the wagon so mercilessly and with no space between one another.







Mappilas were the vanguards of the National movement against the Brits in contemporary Malabar. Unfortunately, some extremists took lead of the movement towards the end. They were driven by communal fanaticism. Inspired by initial success they were allured to believe that Khilafat is being established and their dream is coming true. The area was predominantly Mapilla Muslim dominated.







They went for mass conversion of others (mostly Hindus and some Christians) to Islam and some other violence including sexual assaults. At this stage, since the local leadership went out of bounds, Gandhiji and other National leaders distanced themselves from the movement and the rebellion was extinguished with a heavy toll on the side of the Mappilas.





Whereas 50 British forces were killed, the death toll on the Moplah side was about 2500. About 40000 of them were taken prisoners and deported to jails all around India of which about 15000 were sent to the penal settlement of the Andaman’s (Kalapani) never to return.







Top leaders, including Musaliyar and Kunjahammad, were hanged after summary trials. The civilian casualty was no less. The figure is estimated as 10000 out of which most were due to communal violence. As you see, it was one of the first organised rebellions of masses (barring the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, which was a military armed revolt with popular support) against the British imperialism.





It was also an agrarian agitation marred by communal violence. Different historians, politicians and analysts put emphasis on different aspects of the happenings and it remained a controversial issue in Kerala for long and perhaps still is.





In 1971 during the Golden Jubilee of the rebellion the participants were recognised by the Government of Kerala as anti British Freedom Fighters. Soon (in 2021) we will be seeing the observance of the centenary of this huge anti Colonial Rebellion of our Subcontinent. Let’s keep the memory alive.





