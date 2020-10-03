Instagram gets 10 new features with Messenger integration



Facebook made its Messenger and Instagram integration official this week after testing it for some time. This integration lets Instagram users chat with friends on Messenger without having to download the app. It works the same way for Messenger users as well.The new update is rolling out slowly to select markets, and it will be available globally soon. It's an in-app update so whenever you receive the feature a pop-up screen will appear on your Instagram.







You can choose to update immediately or later. With this integration, Facebook is also bringing its Messenger features to Instagram. In total, Instagram users get 10 new features along with the new messaging experience. Here's the list of features that the Instagram and Messenger integration brings for users.







Cross-app communication: The first feature is the core one that lets Instagram users message friends on Messenger and vice versa. You can not only send messages but make video calls across both apps as well.Watch Together: Instagram launched a co-watching feature earlier this year. The same is enabled for Instagram and Messenger users to co-watch videos from Facebook, IGTV, TV shows, and movies during a video call. You will soon be able to co-watch Reels too.





Vanish Mode: As the name suggests, this feature can be enabled for messages to disappear after they're read or when you close the chat. Selfie Stickers: You can also make boomerang stickers with your selfie and share it on the app.







Chat Colors: One of Messenger's most popular features is now on Instagram. You can customise chats with different colours on Instagram. When you change the colour of a chat it reflects on the other person's app too.Custom Emoji Reactions: You can react to messages with emojis with the new Messenger reaction. You can also add your select go-to emojis as a shortcut for you to quickly react to messages.





Forwarding: You can now forward messages on Instagram. This will however be limited up to five friends or groups, something Facebook introduced last month. Replies: What's a wholesome messaging experience without direct replies? You can now do that and reply directly to a specific message in your chat.





Animated Message Effects: If coloured chats aren't enough customisation for you then you can add "visual flair" to your messages with animated send effects. Privacy: You can still decide who can send you DMs, and you can even block people from not messaging you directly at all.Reporting messages: Instagram lets you report single messages on the app. But now you can report full conversations in addition to single messages. You can read more about this in the new Accounts Center.





