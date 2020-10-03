Telegram adds new features in its update



Telegram messaging app has rolled out new features that improve search tools, and brings channel comments as well. There's a new feature for group admins, and some new animations as well. Telegram's search filter is improved now with the ability to search for specific messages along with six categories.







You can now search for a specific type of message that may be in the form of chats, media, links, files, music and voice messages. You can also type a particular time, period, person, group, channel or bot to search for messages on the app, reports Hindustan Times. These can be used individually or clubbed together like "John + August 15".







Once the keywords are entered, the app will filter through the messages and accordingly show the related ones. Telegram is also making it possible to react to channel messages with voice messages, stickers and GIFs. Channel comments offer users a way to interact in channels which are currently one-way.







This feature will however work only in those channels that have a separate discussion group. Channel admins also have the option to limit this feature however they see fit. Group admins can now remain anonymous, and messages sent by them will appear in the group's name. This feature was first introduced for Telegram channels, and it's now available for group chats. This update also brings more animated emojis on Telegram.







Telegram users on Android can try out some exclusive features like new animation which will appear while deleting messages, saving media or changing notifications. They can also expand or hide the keyboard or switch between day and night themes from the left menu.





