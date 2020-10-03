Samsung continues provide in-home services amid virus



Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Samsung Bangladesh has been providing in-home service across the country as per it's outstanding after-sales customer support. It is the only organization in Bangladesh to provide doorstep service across the entire nation during the pandemic.





Samsung has been providing the service on all home appliances countrywide, including the remote areas by service vans. Whether a customer needs a pre-diagnose for its devices or needs to fix it, the Samsung experts engineering team will provide support by maintaining all the hygiene and safety guidelines as per the government.





To avail the In-Home service, customers need to contact the 24/7 Call Center (08000-300-300) to register their request, and within the next 24-hours, Samsung professionals will contact the customer to arrange schedule and following processes.





Upon receiving the service during the pandemic, one of Samsung's valued customers, Mr. Shahriar Khan, stated, "Our refrigerator door was damaged, and within 24-hours of the request, Samsung experts came and fixed it. We have been very pleased with their services, and we thank Samsung for having excellent customer support."





Moreover, the entire service will be totally free for customers with a valid warranty. And even out-of-warranty customers will have to pay a reasonable fee for the service. Regarding this, Seungwon Youn, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "The relationships that we have built with our customers over the past decade are of paramount importance to us.





Despite the current challenging time, we are coming together, regardless of the location, to address our customers' needs. In navigating these uncertain times, Samsung has an important role in supporting our customers and dedicating our resources to help those in need; to emerge stronger on the other side."





