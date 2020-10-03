Dwayne's NBC comedy 'Young Rock' finalizes cast



Dwayne Johnson has confirmed who would play his younger version in his comedy series 'Young Rock.' 'Young Rock' will chronicle Johnson's formative years, with the actor and ex-WWE star set to appear in each episode. It received a straight-to-series order in January.







Adrian Groulx will play the 10-year-old Dwayne (described as honest, headstrong, impressionable, and bold), Bradley Constant to play him aged 15 (at which point he is doing his best to fit in like a normal teenager), and "Marco Polo" star UliLatukefu to play him from the ages of 18 to 20 (when Dwayne has just been recruited to play football on a scholarship at the University of Miami), reported by Variety.





Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Johnson wrote a special tribute to his dad in announcing Anderson. The series is produced by Universal Television, Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, and Khan's Fierce Baby Productions.

