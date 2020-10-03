Oscar, Jake to star in 'The Godfather' making-of movie



Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal have been roped in to star in a movie called 'Francis and the Godfather.' The movie will be directed by Rain Man and Good Morning, Vietnam famed director Barry Levinson and will star Isaac as Francis Ford Coppola and Gyllenhaal as producer Robert Evans, reported by Deadline.







'Francis and the Godfather' will map Coppola's struggle at the age of 31 to convince studios to make the film. He wanted to transpose the film to New York despite the original script by Mario Puzo being set in Kansas City.





Another topic in the film will be the decision to cast Marlon Brando, who was regarded as something of a risk at the time. There were also a number of discussions with real-life mobsters regarding the film's depiction of such communities.There is no word yet on any actors playing the cast members of The Godfather (which included Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton and John Cazale) or other characters.







