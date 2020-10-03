Housewives turn food entrepreneurs!



Mahbuba Hussain is the founder and owner of the most exciting online dessert service "Pach4on". Mahbuba started her journey as a businesswoman right after her HSC examination. She went on to open a block and boutique showroom, along with her own clothing line. But she had to close her business and stay home due to emerging complications in her pregnancy.





Though Mahbuba's primary career focus was on clothing and jewelries, she was equally interested in cooking. She believes, her fondness of sweet should be credit for this. After deciding to follow her long-cherished dream of kick starting her own home catering service, she founded "Pach4on", which specializes in desserts.







Photo: Atiya Amzad







Tamanna Rashid Tumpa, owner of Adira's Home Made Food BD, epitomizes a tale of strength and survival. Life caught her at the toughest roads, she stood up tougher and stronger. Armed with a postgraduate degree in Law, Tumpa's dream to become a renowned business person always made her anxious. But fate took another turned when she got married in her early nineteenth.







She could not continue her studies due to taking care of her child.The radical change in Tumpa's life came when her father lost his job and she came to know about her parents' illness. In these circumstances, she chose to make her own identity. She chose to live. There has been no looking back ever since.





Murshida Khanam was encouraged to join Tommy Miah culinary institute as her husband was involved in the hospitality industry. With the gained knowledge she started cooking for her f&f, who were her primary food critic and helped her cook even better with newfound enthusiasm.





After an experimental family event, her younger sister literally pushed her to open a page to cook and sell online. Her husband who now works for a company that develops Hotels and resorts stepped forward by helping deliver the food after office hours. She was getting a really good response. And seeing her passion grow he took leave from work for a year and dedicated his time to the food business.







Sumayra Quyoum Khan successfully runs her family business started her own online cooking page named "Freeze.Eat" back in 2017. I always wanted to do something unique. Her motto was just to serve ready to cook, marinated, and then frozen food to everyone's doorsteps made by my her own recipes and spices from the scratch. It was a very time-consuming and challenging task. Later on, she opened a platform named "SLURP" where people can sell their homemade food without any additional fee. They can sell, swap, and exchange food or anything else related to food.







