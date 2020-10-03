Jaya's 'Beauty Circus' finally finishes shoots



The shooting of Jaya starrer 'Beauty Circus' started in January 2017. The shooting could not be finished for various reasons. Finally, after almost three and a half years, the work of this movie is over. Its director Mahmud Didar has confirmed the matter.





The shooting was recently held at Dipjol'sSavar home. And Jaya Ahsan took part in the shooting on the last day.Director Mahmud Didar said, "The work on the movie was almost at an end. Jaya had two days of shooting left. I finally finished it at Dipjol's house in Savar. Now I will send footage of these two days for editing. Then the work will be over. I will release the movie very soon after fixing a good day."





'Beauty Circus' has been made with government grant. The movie is based on the story of a woman's survival centered on circus. Its central character is Jaya Ahsan. Ferdous, Tauquir Ahmed, ABM Sumon, ShatabdiWadud, the late Humayun Sadhu and many others have also acted in various roles of the film.

Leave Your Comments