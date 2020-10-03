Russian editor dies after setting herself on fire



A Russian news editor has died after setting herself on fire in front of an interior ministry office in the city of Nizhniy Novgorod, local media report.Irina Slavina earlier wrote on Facebook: "I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death."





She said on Thursday police searched her flat looking for materials related to the pro-democracy group Open Russia. Computers and data files were seized. Footage has emerged apparently showing the moment she set herself on fire.

In the video, a man is seen running to a woman to help extinguish the flames - but she pushes him back, before falling to the ground.







The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.Slavina was the editor-in-chief of the KozaPress news website.The media outlet's motto is "news and analytics" and "no censorship".





The authorities in the central Russian city on the Volga river have so far made no comment on the issue.Last year, the editor was fined for "disrespecting authorities" in one of her articles.





A swathe of tougher media and internet laws have recently come into force in Russia amid concern they may be used by the government to silence its critics.The Kremlin said at the time the legislation was needed to improve cyber security.









---BBC

