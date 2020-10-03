Slow progress on women's rights decried at UN summit

Iraqi women march to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests, in Baghdad on October 1, 2020. -Reuters



More than 170 countries promised during a virtual UN summit Thursday to step up their efforts to advance women's rights, while the US took aim at China's claims of leadership on the issue, reports AFP.





The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, marked the 25th anniversary of the seminal 1995 World Conference on Women in Beijing. "In the coming five years, China will donate another $10 million to UN Women," President Xi Jinping said in a pre-recorded video, proposing another world meeting on gender equality for 2025.





In her own pre-recorded address, US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos condemned the treatment of women in Venezuela, Cuba and Iran, but saved her harshest criticism for Beijing. "The worst violator of all in both scope and scale is the host of the conference we commemorate today," she said.





"Since 1995, the Chinese Communist Party has been responsible for the murder of millions of baby girls through brutal population controls on industrial scale, unfortunately with the support (of) UN agencies.





She specifically took aim at Beijing's operations in the Xinjiang region, which some rights groups and lawmakers in Washington have said could amount to genocide.DeVos called out practices of sterilization, abortion and birth control she said have been forced on Uighur Muslim women.





