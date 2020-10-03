'Much to learn from Gandhi's life, thoughts'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary. -PTI



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meet for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi and said there is much to learn from "his life and noble thoughts."





Earlier on Friday, PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma at Raj Ghat, reports ToI.The Prime Minister paid a floral tribute to Gandhi and paid respects to the leader. He tweeted on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi saying that there is much to learn from "his life and noble thoughts."





"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India."

