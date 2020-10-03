'Burma troops along border a threat to Bangladesh'



BNP has said that the deployment of troops by Myanmar along the Bangladesh border is a threat for the country.Party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this while addressing press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Friday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Myanmar army is showing the audacity to mobilise troops along the Bangladesh-Myanmar international border in a completely motivated and unjustified way taking full advantage of our government's weak foreign policy."







"On behalf of BNP, I strongly protest and condemn such an army deployment by the Myanmar army. I urge the current subservient government to take interregional diplomatic initiatives alongside all-out preparations to prevent such evil acts by Myanmar," he further said.





The BNP leader said the government is not raising voice against the unwarranted deployment of troops by Myanmar. "There has been huge uproar when troops are deployed along the Indo-China border, but our government is silent over the deployment of the army by Myanmar."





He alleged that the Rohingya crisis has not been resolved over the three years due to the government's 'inaction'. "They (govt) only has written a letter to the Security Council silently. So far, the government has not taken any effective step to resolve the Rohingya issue."







