Bangladesh female peacekeepers to guard Congo airport



The women peacekeepers from Bangladesh Police have got the responsibility of ensuring security at Mancuso airport in DR Congo as part of a UN Peacemaking Mission. Female policewomen of BANFPU-1, Rotation-14 peacekeepers are guarding the airport, about 8,500 kilometers away from Bangladesh, the police announced in a statement on Friday.





Rotation Commander Merina Akter said, "Not only in our motherland Bangladesh, we have been performing our duties in foreign countries as well under the United Nations with pride and dignity."







"It's a big challenge for us to ensure the security of this Congolese airport. Hopefully, we will be successful," she further said.The expedition of the female police peacekeepers in conflict-ridden countries outside Bangladesh has also rekindled the hopes of the Congolese people, the statement added.



