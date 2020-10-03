Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump



President Donald Trump, who minimized the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House, reports Reuters."We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning.





Trump, 74, is at high risk with the deadly virus both because of his age and because he is considered overweight. He has remained in good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.Trump minimized the seriousness of the pandemic in its early stages and has repeatedly predicted it would go away. He rarely wears a mask and criticizes people, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who do.





More than 200,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the United States alone, with the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions especially hard hit. Trump, a Republican, urged US states to re-open shuttered economies even as the number of cases continued to soar and knocked Democratic governors for putting tough measures into place to bring the virus under control.





Trump's positive test means that others at the highest levels of the US government may have been exposed and have to quarantine, too.A White House official said contact tracing was under way.Trump's physician, Sean Conley, said he expected the president to carry out his duties "without disruption" while he recovers.





"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote in a memo that was distributed to the press.Biden has criticized Trump sharply for his response to the pandemic, while the president has praised himself and his team.





Trump has held indoor and outdoor rallies with thousands of people in recent weeks in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.On Thursday night, shortly after the president said the pandemic's end was in sight, news broke that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One on Tuesday and Wednesday.





Leave Your Comments