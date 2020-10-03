COVID-19: Death toll in India surpasses 100,000-mark

India's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 100,000-mark on Saturday, reaching 100,842, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry.





India became the third country to report over 100,0000 COVID-19 deaths globally, after the United States and Brazil.





As many as 1,069 people died in the past 24 hours, showed the ministry's data.





The southwestern state of Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 37,450 deaths, followed by 9,652 in the southern state Tamil Nadu and 9,124 in the southern state of Karnataka.





With 79,476 new cases reported since Friday morning, the total COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 6,473,544.





There are 944,996 active cases in the country, while 5,427,706 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 77,850,403 COVID-19 tests had been conducted till Friday, out of which 1,132,675 tests were conducted on Friday alone.

