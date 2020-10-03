Pledge for Nature: Dhaka to intensely engage with EU





Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith has expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to engage deeply with Austria and the European Union (EU) under the newly launched initiative - Leaders’ Pledge for Nature - in New York.





The Ambassador highly appreciated Austria and the EU for their role in launching the initiative.





The initiative has put the conservation of ecosystem and climate at the heart of post-COVID-19 recovery plans. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also a signatory to the initiative.





Ambassador Muhith discussed the issue while presenting his credentials to the Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in a ceremony held at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna recently.





Deputy Chief of the Mission Rahat Bin Zaman accompanied the Ambassador to the ceremony.





The Rohingya issue was also discussed during the meeting.





While enquired, Ambassador Muhith informed the Federal President that Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas at present and urged for more effective role by the international community for a solution to the crisis.





While fondly recalling meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Vienna in 2017 during latter’s visit to Austria, the Austrian President conveyed his warm greetings to the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.





They discussed key issues of bilateral interest and engagements.





The Austrian President expressed optimism that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Austria will advance further in the days to come, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Ambassador Muhith informed the Federal President about the Visions 2021 and 2041 of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s scheduled graduation to the developing country status in 2024, and the country’s endeavours to achieve SDGs 2030 while facing a planetary emergency of climate change - which has been compounded by lack of solid global actions and now by COVID-19.





On behalf of the President of Bangladesh, Ambassador Muhith invited the Federal President of Austria to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time in not too distant future.





Ambassador Muhith was accorded a guard-of-honour by a smartly tuned contingent of the armed forces of Austria.

Leave Your Comments