‘Murdered’ man appears before court: N’ganj court summons 8 policemen





A Narayanganj court has summoned eight police officials after an allegedly ‘abducted and murdered’ man appeared before the court six years after the incident.





The court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Aftabuzzaman passed the order on Friday.





The young man named Mamun appeared in a court in Narayanganj Wednesday noon during the trial of another case.





Mamun's father Abul Kalam filed a case with Fatullah Model Police Station on May 9, 2016, two years after Mamun was abducted on May 10, 2014.





Six people were accused of abducting and subsequently murdering Mamun and they all were also imprisoned for different terms.





Allegations of torture in the name of interrogation were also made against the policemen in remand.





The eight officers of Detective Branch and CID who investigated the case in various stages have been asked to appear in court within seven working days along with the written investigation report, said Narayanganj CID police superintendent Harun-Ur-Rashid.





The summoned officers are --- Fatullah Model Police Station Sub-inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman, Detective Branch (DB) SI Mizanur Rahman, SI Safiqur Rahman, SI Ashraful Islam, Inspector Mohammad Afzal Hossain Talukder, Narayanganj CID SI Ziauddin Ujjal and two other senior officers.





Police submitted a chargesheet in the case against six FIR-enlisted accused on December 18,2019.





According to the chargesheet, Mamun’s maternal cousin Taslima called him out of his house and proposed him to marry her. As he refused to marry her, the accused made him unconscious by letting him drink cold drink mixed with sedative drugs and took him to an unknown place.





However, Taslima denied the allegation and said Mamun went missing after she had denied to accept his proposal to develop a relationship with him.

