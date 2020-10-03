Covid-19: Bangladesh reports lowest daily deaths in 4 months





Bangladesh on Saturday reported 20 more deaths in 24 hours which is the lowest daily number of fatalities recorded in a day since May 28 when the country saw 15 deaths.





The total fatalities in the country now reached 5,325 while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.





The confirmed coronavirus tally in Bangladesh reached 367,565 on Saturday, after health authorities recorded 1,182 cases in 24 hours.





The recovery rate, meanwhile, rose to 76.2 percent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





During the period, 1,442 patients recovered, taking the number of total recoveries in Bangladesh to 280,069.





Since March, the country's RT-PCR labs have tested 19,79,805 samples – 9,554 in the last 24 hours – and 18.57 percent have turned out to be positive. The daily infection rate for Saturday was 12.37 percent.





Currently, there are 82,171 active cases in the country.





Bangladesh is seeing 2158.26 infections, 1,644.50 recoveries per million while 31.27 are dying against the same number.





Of the total victims, 4,121 are men and 1,204 are women. Of the 20 latest victims, 16 are above 50 years of age.





So far, 2,675 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,087 in Chattogram, 353 in Rajshahi, 436 in Khulna, 188 in Barishal, 232 in Sylhet, 242 in Rangpur and 112 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 14,478 people are now in isolation and 42,420 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

