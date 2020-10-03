‘Journalists have key role in building digital Bangladesh’

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes in freedom of press as journalists have key role in achieving the goal of building a digital Bangladesh, said Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women.







She came up with these remarks while addressing as chief guest the inaugural ceremony of the office of Ashuganj Television Journalists’ Association (ATJA) in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanabria on Saturday.







Chaired by ATJA President Aktaruzzaman Ranjan, the program was also addressed by Ashuganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Hanif Munshi, Vice Chairman Selim Parvez, Women Vice Chairman Lima Sultana, Ashuganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jabed Mahmud, ATJA Vice President Babul Sikder, Awami League leader Haji Mahbubur Rahman, among others.







Local journalists from print and electronic media and ATJA members were present at the function moderated by ATJA General Secretary Sadekul Islam Sachchu.





(Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria)

