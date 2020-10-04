Diner Sheshe





"I first met Mary 60 years ago- our alliance was fixed by a relative. A few weeks before our engagement, my sister and I went to meet her. I still remember, she walked towards me in an off white saree; I was shamelessly staring. For me, it was love at first sight. But when my father-in-law found out that my sister and her 9 kids lived with us, he backed out. Mary and I refused to back pedal; we got married without his permission.







For the first 8 years, we were in a long distance marriage- we worked in 2 different districts; we'd only meet on the weekend. But after we had kids, Mary compromised for our family and took on a junior position so that she could move back.







Our love was in the little things that we did together- the two of us sipping chai on our patio whilst our kids played in the backyard made a perfect evening. I'd kiss her when the kids weren't looking; how she'd blush! You won't believe it, but the first time I took her out on a trip was 24 years after our wedding.





After our kids got married, I hoped that Mary and I'd get more time together but in 1990, Mary found a lump in her chest. She had breast cancer; I was shattered. For the first time, I imagined life without my Mary- I was filled with regrets about not having given her enough time and confessing my love more often.





Just 2 weeks before our 60th anniversary, when I'd gone to meet her, she said, 'This might be our last anniversary together,' and I broke down. She looked so weak- she asked for a kiss; I pecked her on the cheek. She sobbed bitterly because she couldn't kiss me back. I reassured her, 'Don't worry, I'll be back in 2 weeks.'





But on the morning of our anniversary, my son called and said, 'Ammachi is no more.' I fell to the floor- it was as if Mary had clung onto her life only for our anniversary. I held her hands; kissed her on the forehead and said, 'I love you Mary.'





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments