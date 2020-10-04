Rural road maintenance program starts in Cumilla

Officials of Cumilla LGED inaugurating road costruction project marking rural road maintenance month October 2020 in Cumilla town on Saturday. -AA



Local Government, Rural Development and Co-Operatives minister Md Tazul Islam inaugurated the "Rural Roads Maintenance Month October 2020" through online on Wednesday marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The month long program titled the 'Rural Road Maintenance Month October 2020' with the theme "Mujib Borsher Ongikar, Sarak Hobe Sangskar" has started in Cumilla Sadar Model upazila.







As the part of the mobile maintenance, the activities of road maintenance program, October 2020, has started on Thursday in Cumilla Model upazila after inauguration by the LGRD and Co-Operatives minister Md Tazul Islam. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakia Afrin was present on the occasion among others from the administration officials.





Project director of Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur district Rural Infrastructure Development Project (CBC), Md Mozammel Haque, project director of Tepakhola Lake Development Project, Sazzad Ahmed, Executive Engineer of Cumilla, Khandokar Asaduzzaman, Model Sadar upazila's upazila engineer Jabed Hossain, Senior Assistant engineers and assistant engineers of Executive Engineers Department were also present among other LGED officials.







Cumilla LGED executive engineer Khandokar Asaduzzaman said, in the 2020-21 financial year 131.44 crore taka has been assigned for 305.87 Km road of Cumilla district which is approved from the administration or is under tender. Besides, there is a total of Tk 50 lakh for mobile maintenance in the financial year 2020-21, Tk 40 Lakh for buying goods and Tk 10 lakh for labor wages. Minor depressions of all LGED roads in Cumilla district will be repaired in phases, Cumilla LGED executive engineer Khandokar Asaduzzaman added.









---Jahirul Haque Rasel, Cumilla

