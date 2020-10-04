Human chain formed at IU over Tinni's mysterious death

Students of Islamic University formed a human chain demanding proper investigation and justice for Minni, a meritorious student of the university in Kushtia on Saturday. -AA



The students of Islamic University formed a human chain for the second consecutive day on the campus in Kushtia on Saturday demanding immediate punishment of the culprits who killed Ulfat Ara Tinni brutally.Around two hundred students of different departments went to the university's main entrance and formed a human chain there around 11:30am.







Addressing the human chain, the speakers condemned the incident and demanded immediate trial for the assailants so that none could face such heinous act in future. Such kind of incident will be repeated if the culprits are not brought to the book, the speakers added. Among others, Nasim, Mustafizur Rahman Tamim, Bappy and Shihab, students of IU accounting and information systems department took part in the human chain.





Tinni's elder sister Munni's ex-husband Jamirul along with 3-4 cohorts went to the house at around 11:00pm and made an altercation with them on Thursday. At one stage, Jamirul vandalised the valuables of the house and entered the bedroom of Tinni and physically harassed her there. Tinni was allegedly tortured to death by her elder sister's ex-husband Jamirul and four others early Friday.



The killers, later, hanged her with the ceiling.Halima Begum, mother of Tinni, filed a case under women and children repression prevention act with Shailakupa police station accusing four named and five unnamed persons, the police station officer-in-charge Jahangir Hossain said.Among the accused, police, in a drive, arrested four people including Amirul, son of Kanur Uddin, Nayeem and Labib, son of Khalil Sheikh, the OC said.









---HK Jibon, Kushtia











