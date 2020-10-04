Reminiscing the day I got married on!





Marriage, as may be defined, is an institution existing in the world over an estimated last five thousand years of social contract between two human beings of different gender --- male and female to make life worthy of living in joy and happiness and to procreate posterity. In marriage, it is customary to see and know each other before they are caught in wed-lock either by love marriage by their own efforts or by an engaged marriage by the efforts of the members of the family.





One cannot really think of, these modern times, choosing his bride without seeing her physically. There are, of course, some rare examples of people who go for marrying a girl, without seeing in good blind faith. Truly, I fall in such a category of people who had selected his bride in good blind faith absolutely depending upon selection process of a bride by his family.







When I came of marriageable age, in fact, I was given an option by the members of my family to let them know my choice of any potential girl for marriage. I was caught in a horns of dilemma to make my choice for any suitable girl not because of the fact that there was a dearth of beautiful damsel for my marriage in the society.







As a fresh returnee from Europe after years of staying over there and equally as an avid movie enthusiast of black and white movie era, as I sincerely admit, at this fag end of life that I had developed idiosyncrasy in my early days as such and had no fascination for local beauties as because of the fact that my mind in the marriageable age was largely occupied by beautiful and vivacious blue-eyed blond of the Hollywood or heart-throbs Bollywood movie stars.





Since, to have a Hollywood or Bollywood beauty stood before me as the music of distant drums in those peculiar situation in those days, I left the matter of selection of a bride for me with my family and accordingly the members of my family got into searching the bride by knocking the doors of family waiting with their beautiful marriageable spinsters in the family for quickly getting the girls married in favor of suitable candidates matching their social requirement.





After months of searching through different channels and social media (not digital social media) at last my family succeeded to select a girl of the their own choice and produced to me the resume without arranging a physical meeting with the would-be bride and bridegroom as, perhaps, because of prevailing social taboo in a conservative family did not permit to do that. I had full trust in my family and accordingly gave my consent to marry the girl as they had chosen with a family bearing so-called the legacy of 'aristocratic vintage'.





After completing many more pre-marital formalities and social needs, a day was fixed based on lunar calendar which corresponded with the 13th day of October, 1979. Being a man, as I claimed, consciously free from superstitions and prejudices, the day of 13th did not bother me much; yet sub-consciously hanging in the ambivalence of viewing the 13th as an unlucky number, the date of marriage was re-scheduled on 14th October, 1979.





Following a pre-wedding 'Bachelors night' and Mehdi festival in the preceding night amidst fanfare and songs rendered by a reputed musical band of the town, wedding rituals began in the early morning of 14th October. Our house-barber was called-in for giving me a decent hair-cut followed by an open-air bathing with friends.





The 'Uthan' (empty front yard) of the homestead was profusely soaked by water to make the ground muddy and slippery for friends to be engaged in freestyle wrestling bout with lot more fun and demonstration of masculine feats in public. The day passed like this with cheers and applauses of the friends.







After dusk, with following many more other formalities and social rituals, time then came to take seat in the decorated stage flanked with friends in presence of large numbers of invited guests gathered at our homestead. Suitably tailored for wedding, I was helped by friends to wear the attire and a turban, to look princely, in public and set for some time as a bridegroom.





The clock was ticking fast to proceed for wedding venue at the bride's house. Before that, a touching moment came when, in the absence of my mother who died long before in 1970, my one and only Fufu (father's sister) rose to the occasion for performing some social rituals like 'shohag namano'.







In full wedding gear I stood by my Fufu amidst all the female members of my family when she ran her palms and fingers through my body three times, with reciting verses from holy text, from my head to toe to take back mother's love & affection from son to make him worthy of winning love and heart of the bride for the rest of life; notwithstanding the fact that no other love & affection in heaven & earth could ever run parallel with that of mother's heavenly love & affection.





The moment was very touching in deed and I stood mute only for a while in wet eyes ; having been deeply engrossed in high emotion and having flashed back the kind image of my deceased mother who used to keep me drenched with her unmitigated love & affection till such time she embraced a premature death by deadly cancer when I was just a university student.







However, at the mid-night, bridal party retinue proceeded for bride's house with a fleet of motor cars honking and blaring horns in the street to break the silence of mid-night. After a few minutes' drive, the bridal procession reached the destination where brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws stood like solid rocks in the gate to create a wall of resistance to protect their sister in bridal dress from the hands of a swashbuckler princely groom invading and crashing the gate of the fort with a strong army of friends.





Resistance was, however, broken by containing them with some bucks and goodies as bribe who then received me at the gate with garland and sprinkling floral petals on me. With unbound zeal and enthusiasm, my friends, like a conquering army, led me to a stage decorated with flowers and colorful festoons befitting to the occasion.







My friends Delwar, Badrul, Ilias, Jalal, A. Hussain and I crouched on the stage like a genuine groom with a handkerchief covering my mouth from public view. Soon, an in-law came with a glass-full of milk to be gulped half the quantities and leaving another half for the bride's consumption as a symbol to strengthen the bonding of life on the maiden occasion. I was still wondering how my newly-wed bride would look like. Meanwhile, a handsome boy of seven years of age, seating in the front row of the audience, came to my sight and was introduced as the youngest brother of the bride.







I was content with feeling that my bride would not be that ugly in her look as I feared, as the 'sample piece'(her brother) seating in front of me depicting a graphic image that she would be as beautiful as I was imagining prior to become her life partner. After finishing a late night bridal dinner, with a thousand guests, served with all sumptuous dishes, at the wee hour I was taken inside the house to see the face of my bride who was in her veil with gorgeous princess like bridal attire.







After exchanging some sweets with each other by the efforts of a moderator, at last the exciting moment came to see the face. Moderator Mohammad Ali Bhabi placed a looking mirror in front of bride's face and asked me to see her face through the reflection in the mirror. After I had the view, Bhabi asked me to say what had I seen. I replied that I had seen a beautiful face.







My curious mind soon calmed down after I had seen a really beautiful face to be the life partner of mine. After all this festivities, time came to take my bride home when dawn was breaking with shrill clarion of house-roosters and sound of Fazre Azan emanating from the minarets of the mosque. I drove my bride back home where she was given a floral reception by the members of my family. Soon, she was taken to our main house with relatives and neighbors pouring in to greet her with gifts.





I was just hanging around and watched what was going on with the hope that I was going to meet her when dusk falls on. Alas! I was tantalized and was given to understand that I would meet her only on day three and she would be in the care of the members of my family in the main house while I had to languish in a separate house newly constructed for me with a big sigh only. Three days passed quickly amidst gaiety and charm and finally long waited moment came to meet with her in the honeymoon night in a room decorated with fresh flowers and festoons.





At the first look, in the honeymoon night, I discovered that she was as beautiful and tender as Bollywood heroines of my dream were, that I was rearing in my imagination so long. I appreciated the choice of the members of family who selected and fetched a bride for me who I never saw before. I reckoned with gratitude the beauty of arranged marriage as worth relishing.







Long forty one years have elapsed since I first saw a beautiful face in her who, over the years, gifted me with two bright sons, two beautiful daughter-in-laws and three cutest grandchildren. The three grandchildren, with their laughter and giggles, make my life savoring. In the irreversible process of ageing, with sagging skin and few drifting hair on the scalp, love moved from the middle of the body to the head. But the beauty the bride had in her prime time of youth will stay etched in the eyes of a early-septuagenarian groom for the rest of his life.





In good humor, the other day with heaving a sigh of sorrow I said to my mid-sexagenarian bride that at the passage of time and with the burden of extra weight, blurred vision and making a room for diabetics and high blood-pressure to happily weave their vile nests inside the body, both of us have physically transformed into metaphorical 'aukhaiddo' (inedible) to each other with all the flares of romance of bygone days sunk in the quagmire of stagnation. At my cruel joke, she responded with beaming smiles of complacence in her face in loud silence only.







Both of us looked back at the day we got married in our vibrant days of youth. In humor, it is often said that 'marriage is made in the heaven but the married people go through the hell'. Contrary to that I must confess, at this point, that our marriage was both made in heaven and went through the arbor of meandering pleasant path of heaven ever. In fine, I wish discerning readers of my age will equally reminisce the event of their marriage that they had, in pomp & grandeur, in the prime time of youth.





The writer is a former Civil Servant.



