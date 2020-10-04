Bangladesh-Nepal connectivity and cooperation getting momentum





Bangladesh-Nepal are committed to implementing all agreements and understandings done in the past with Bangladesh to develop hydropower projects and export the surplus electricity generated by 20 power schemes to Bangladesh. They are also going ahead with some other steps for connectivity and cooperation in other fields.





Let us describe some developments in this direction. Talking to the media, Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Banshidhar Mishra said the two countries have formed a joint technical team to identify potential hydropower projects for development.





In reply to a question about talks with India by Bangladesh and Nepal on using the Indian grid to transfer electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh, Mishra said Nepal's energy export to Bangladesh has become possible after India amended its cross-border power trading regulation in December last year.







On another question about the development of purchase agreement of importing 500MW electricity from the GMR Upper Karnali Hydro Project, Ambassador Mishra said, "There will be more such partnerships...we all believe this to be positive signs of the mutual collaborations for both the countries."





About the project, he said the GMR Energy is an Indian company developing the 900 MW export-oriented hydropower project, and Bangladesh will be the first country to import and benefit from this joint venture.He said a formal agreement was also signed in October 2016 to build plants capable of generating more than 1600MW.





In a latest development, Bangladesh's State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid participated as a keynote speaker in the two-day 'Power Summit-2019' held in Kathmandu on November 21-22 in 2019 with an aim to serve as a platform for regional cooperation on hydropower generation and electricity trade organized by IPPAN (Independent Power Producers' Association of Nepal) in collaboration of the Government of Nepal.Democracy is being practiced in Bangladesh as well as in Nepal. We can be optimistic about the collaboration in developing hydropower projects in Nepal.





We know Bangladesh-Nepal bilateral relationship found new pace in August 2018 with the signing of an energy cooperation agreement to oversee investment, development and trade in hydroelectricity between the two countries. Under this arrangement, Bangladesh will import up to 9,000 MW of hydropower from Nepal by 2040..Bangladesh, with an average GDP growth rate of around 7.5% in the last decade, has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.





The aspiration of elevating its stature to a high-income country by 2041 should be coupled with sustained production of energy to feed the ever-growing energy demand from the infrastructure and industrial sector. Since non-renewable natural gas is contributing 75 per cent of its total fuel consumption, Bangladesh is in haste to replace this scenario by importing energy from other countries so that the depleting gas reserve can be slowed.





Nepal, has the potential of 83,000 MW, it is possessing technically and economically feasible 40,000 MW of hydroelectricity potential.Regional organizations like BBIN, SAARC and BIMSTEC can play a vital role in creating a common energy corridor that results in huge economic benefits for all the neighboring countries.







Nepal and Bangladesh enjoy excellent bilateral relations ever since the independence of Bangladesh, and formalizing with the diplomatic relations on 08 April, 1972. We know India played a prominent role in the liberation war of Bangladesh. Bhutan also got involved in the beginning. The Bangladesh mission was opened in Kathmandu, Nepal on 01 October 1971.





We know Bangladesh-Nepal are cooperating in education, health, trade-business and other sectors also. At present, more than four thousands Nepali students are studying in Medical institutions both public and private in various cities in Bangladesh.





It is reported that Nepali goods can find access to the Bangladesh market if zero tariff rate is levied and then Nepal allows Bangladesh exports on concessional terms (as agreed in commerce secretary level meeting in 2018). Garment is an export oriented industry in Bangladesh, for which Nepal is in a position to export yarn in abundance.





It was also reported that at the recently held bilateral trade talks, which covered a comprehensive agenda of 23 items, such as power trade, visa facilitation for Nepali students, cargo carrying vehicles, use of Bangladesh ports and export of yarn from Nepal, which is badly needed by Bangladesh for its garment industry, priority was given to yarn export but no progress has been made on this issue.







It is also reported that Bangladesh can import from Nepal plenty of green vegetables and fruits of citrus variety like orange, apple, pear and peach and goods like Ginger, cardamom, and construction materials like cement, sand and boulders for which demand is increasing annually; Nepal can import Bangladesh products like medicines and textiles, jute, juice, agro machineries and many others.





Bangladesh is one of the important destinations of investors. There are various suitable and attractive avenues for investment in Nepal for investors around the world. There is large labor force, hydroelectricity available and industrial atmosphere has been created, and thus Nepal has been in priority for investors from around the region.





Nepal the land of Majestic Himalayas the country of Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world, supreme person of Hinduism Ram married Sita at Janakpur thousands years ago. The Birthplace of Lord Gautama Buddha is situated at Lumbini, with rich ancient cultures. Bangladesh having largest sea Cox Bazar Sea beach, Sundarbans and other significant places, is the destination for the tourist.







Road and railway are being developed to enhance connectivity. Recently Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli talked to our PM Sheikh Hasina for 50000 metric tones of fertilizer to fulfill the emergency requirement and as a neighboring country our PM has agreed.





It has been nearly 50 years since Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign independent country. Despite the tragedy suffered by this country from the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh has over the years, made tremendous progress in accelerating the pace of socio-economic development and reducing poverty. Bangladesh is gradually reducing its dependence on external aid for development.

Bangladesh has graduated from LDC status to developing country.







Honorable PM Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Sheikh Mujib, is determined to realize the dreams of her father and regain the lost glory and heritage of Bangladesh. After mass movement of, 90 and 2006 Nepal is moving forward in the path of democracy and progress. Now the distinguish leader KP Sharma Oli is running the government for progress in different fields.







Process is going on to solve three issues, these are- use of Saidpur Airport for cargo and passenger planes by Nepal for which immigration, customs and other arrangements are needed. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) motor vehicle agreement should be implemented as early as possible for speedy transit and transshipment. Commerce ministries of the two countries have finalized preferential trade agreement for twenty items. If these three issues are solved then there will be a significant development regarding connectivity and cooperation in the region.





As close neighbors, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal can march ahead hand in hand on the road to peace, prosperity and stability through mutual cooperation and commitment to a common cause which is regional and global peace and stability.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.

