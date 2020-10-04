RCC implementing Tk 172.98cr road, drainage uplift project



Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been implementing a project of Taka 172.98 crore for developing all the city's important roads and drains for welfare of the city dwellers.Under the project, carpeting works of affected roads in the ward level marginal areas and drainage are progressing fast despite the present novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation.





Population density has gradually been increasing in the metropolis with the influx of huge city-bound people and multiplication of high-rise buildings. Taking the issues into special consideration, the city corporation has taken steps to upgrade the city's road and drainage system. Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by other officials concerned visited some of the ongoing road and drainage development works at Bilsimla Level Crossing area on Friday.







The existing 30-foot Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road is being elevated to an 80-foot four-lane with separate 7.8-feet wide bicycle-lane and 10-feet wide footpath on both sides of the road along with a four-foot wide road divider at a cost of Taka 26.75 crore. Asphalt carpeting works on 1,400-meter road and 2,000-meter drain are being implemented there at a cost of around Taka 2.88 crore and the works are expected to be completed by this month.





Mayor Liton said the city corporation has been implementing six projects to attain the cherished goal through developing sustainable citizen-friendly living after installing the scopes of quality physical infrastructural facilities of roads, drains and culverts.





A four-lane east-west connecting road from the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to Mohanpur-Rajshahi-Natore highway is being constructed with the main thrust of building a strong and effective communication system.Construction of a two-lane 327.5-meter flyover with ram on the railway track is one of the major components of the 6.793-killometer road construction project which is being implemented at a cost of around Taka 182.68 crore.





Upon completion of the project works by this year end, the road will create scopes of improving socio-economic condition of the public in general side by side with reducing urban poverty; installing an easy communication system between the Rajshahi city and national and regional connectivity.





To make the traffic movement unhindered through expansion of the road crossings, 132.27-kilometer roads, 49.21-kilometer drains and 19.5-kilometer footpaths beside some of the physical infrastructure are being constructed and developed in different areas at a cost of around Taka 172.98 crore.







