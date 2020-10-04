Filmmakers keen to make biopic on Rhea Chakraborty?



Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and there seems to be keen interest to capture her journey for the big screen.







According to Mumbai Mirror, Sushant Singh Rajput's case is getting a lot of international coverage and a few filmmakers are considering a biopic on Rhea's life, while one documentary on the actress could also be in the pipeline. And this is not it, as a publishing house is also hopeful that the actress will pen a tell-all book.







The Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea this month and her judicial custody was extended till October 6. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty have applied for bail in the Bombay High Court and the matter is posted for September 29.







In her bail plea, Rhea had stated that she was innocent and that the NCB is "deliberately" trying to invoke stringent charges against her and her family. She also said that she has been subjected to a "witch-hunt". Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and had left his home just days before the actor passed away.



