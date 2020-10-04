Multitalented actress, lyricist, program host Adhora



Popular actress and host of present generation is Adhora Jahan. But she feels comfortable to give her identity as a lyricist. In our country, number of female lyricists is few. From that point of view, Adhora is writing lyrics.





Adhora's hosted BTV's 'Chhayachhondo', 'Gaan Chirodin', 'Bangla Studio', 'Gunjon' and 'Suprobhat Bangladesh', Deepto TV's 'Golpo Solpo Ar Gaan', Asian TV's 'Asian Music', and Channel i's 'Eker Bhitor Panch' got life and new dimension among the viewers by virtue of her pleasant presentation.





In 2006, Adhora first acted in drama serial 'Bhalobasa Mondobasa'. 'Dulabhai Jindabad', 'Pora Kagoj', 'Tui Ke Aamar', 'Nilambor', 'Swapner Rajkumar, etc' are Adhora-starrer her mentionable works in the small screen. Therefore, in SA Haque Alik's movie 'Ek Prithibi Prem', Adhora acted against Abul Hayat in a special role.





Adhora Jahan said, "Music is hundred years' devotion to me. I want to express my love through own written lyrics. This love is something different to me. I believe my songs are the expression of women's freedom." Recently Adhora joined in a private organization as its Managing Director to work with the government's development activities, she also said.



