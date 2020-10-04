Popy as Purba in new movie 'Bhalobashar Projapoti'

National Film Award winning actress Popy has returned to acting in the movie 'Bhalobashar Projapati' directed by Raju Alim and Masuma Tani. The shooting of film has already been going on for a continuous five days. Popy said that the next work will start soon. In this movie, Popy is playing the role of Purba, a doctor suffering from Corona.





Popy said, "By acting in this movie, I have been able to realize at least a little bit about how doctors in our country are risking their lives to serve patients with corona. Newspapers or TV channels have reported on the doctors' services. But by playing the role of Purba, the perception has become more. Really, the life of doctors is very challenging, very difficult."







Popy, meanwhile, has been offered a job in a number of other films after returning to acting in the film. However, Popy said that she did not like the story of some of the movies. In this context, Popy said, "We are working in an industry where when an artist develops as a full-fledged actor by performing day after day, their performance starts to decline. But, I think an artiste will be able to feel successful when they will be able to successfully play the character they want.







The artiste will be satisfied because even after a long time, they have been able to prove their worth through getting the character they like. But why this practice is not developing in our country. It is bad to say that the problem is that many senior artists of our country are now spending their time sitting at home. If we are a little sincere, we will be able to use our own experienced artists."





