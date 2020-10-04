

A dead body was identified as Mamun after getting a moneybag from the body. Then the body was taken to Sureshwar Ghat. But that Mamun is a living person. With this story talented cinematographer and director Asaduzzaman Asad has made special drama titled 'Gontobbo Sureshwar Ghat' where popular face of the small screen Irfan Sajjad played the role of Mamun while promising actress Keya Payel acted in role of Monira.







Director Asad informed that shooting of the drama was done in the capital's Mirpur and its adjacent areas on Tuesday. This drama will be telecasted in a TV and YouTube channel soon. While talking about acting in the drama Irfan Sajjad said, "It is not a traditional plot based story typed drama. It is really an exceptional story based drama which story revolves with a dead body.





This type of story based drama should be reached into the viewers. By this way, directors can show their interest to make exceptional story based dramas. Earlier, under Asad's direction I worked in and outside the country. He understands camera's works very well. For this reason, we feel comfortable to work. I believe the drama will create hype among the viewers. Now Keya Payel is acting well. Her dedication and devotion to acting have been increased."





Keya Payel shared her feelings by this way, "For the first time, I acted under Asad Bhai's direction. I have liked story of the drama. I have tried my level best to portray my role in the drama. Irfan Bhai is very much co-operative while shooting. Overall, it has become a nice work."

