Najeeb Tarakai. -Twitter



Afghanistan international Najeeb Tarakai, after being involved in a fatal accident on Friday, has been in coma for the past 22 hours. The opening batsman is still unmoved after the deadly accident.Tarakai was reportedly hit by a car in Jalalabad city before he was shifted to the hospital. Considering his stern situation, fans have even asked the Afghanistan Cricket Board to shift him to Kabul or hospitals of neighbouring countries, reports agencies.







The 29-year-old Tarakai has represented the national side in a solitary One-day International and 12 T20Is. He also has a half-century in international cricket, which had come during his 90-run knock in a T20I against Ireland in 2017.







He was also awarded Player of the Match for his impressive 90 off 58, which eventually helped Afghanistan to thump Ireland by 17 runs at Greater Noida. His last international appearance was in 2019 against Bangladesh in a T20I at Dhaka.





Najeeb Tarakai's last on-field appearance was in Shpageeza Cricket League. He also has played 24 First-class matches, scoring 2030 runs at an impressive average of 47.20. The right-hander also has 6 First-class centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.





Tarakai's most recent on-field appearance was for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League. Locking horns with Kabul Eagles, Tarakai had opened the innings for Knights and had scored 32 off 22 including 5 fours and a six.





The opener has played 33 T20 matches in his career and has scored 700 runs at an average of 21.21 and a strike-rate of 127.50. He also boasts a decent batting record in List A matches. In 17 games, he has scored 553 runs at an average of 32.52, including a ton and three half-centuries.





"It's has been 22 hours now since a deadly accident but national cricketer @Najibtaraki78 is unmoved & still in coma despite head injury. He reportedly hit by a car in Jalalabad city.fans asking @ACBofficials to facilitate shifting him to Kabul or neighbour countries hospitals," reported M.Ibrahim. This is not the first time when an international cricketer has suffered fatal injuries.



Nepal's Lalit Bhandari, last month, had also endured serious injuries when his bike collided with a truck. After undergoing operations to both his hand and a leg, Bhandari was declared out of danger by the doctors.







