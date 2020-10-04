Mominul hits century in intra-squad warm-up game

Ryan Cook XI captain Mominul Haque playing a shot on way to his brilliant fighting knock against Ottis Gibson XI during the second and final day of a two-day intra-squad warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. -BC



Test skipper Mominul Haque struck an unbeaten century in a two-day intra-squad warm-up game that predictably ended in a draw at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.





The players split into two groups with a name of Ryan Cook XI and Ottis Gibson XI played the game. While Mominul led the XI named after fielding coach Ryan Kook, Nazmul Hossain hanto led the team, named after fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson. Gibson XI won the toss and elected to bat first.







The batted the whole day one, interrupted by rain, before being all out for 230 with opener Saif Hassanmaking the highest 65 runs. Soumya Sarkar hit 51 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 42 runs.





Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and left-arm spinner Taijul scalped three wickets apiece for Ryan Cook XI. The second and final day of the game was also interrupted by rain. However amid the rain Mominul brought up the century and remained not out for 117 as Cook XI ended the day on 248-5.







Mohammad Mithun was the other notable scorer with 62. "We played a game after a long time, especially after the lockdown and corona. So it is natural that there will be some discomfort but amid that everyone played well," Mominul said after the match."Since it is a game to have match practice, I decided to bat like a Test match. That's why we all are trying to spend time in the crease and trying to bring up our Test temper."





What actually pleased Mominul in the game was the effort of the bowlers, especially the pacers."The bowlers really did well. They hardly showed any rustiness, especially the pacers. The batters also did well and overall it was a good game."





The second two-day intra-squad warm-up game will be played in Mirpur from October 5-6. Brief score: Ryan Cook XI: 248/5 in 76 overs ( Mominul 117 not out, Mitun 62, Nurul Hasan 29. Ottis Gibson XI: 230/10 in 63.4 overs (Saif Hassan 64 (85), Soumya Sarkar 51 (74) Najmul Hossain 42 (68), Mahmudullah 34 (74); Taskin Ahmed 3/45, Taijul Islam 3/70 Md. Mithun 2/5, Saifuddin 1/30)

