Salahuddin elected president of BFF



Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin elected president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for the fourth consecutive term.

The election was held on Saturday at Pan Panfici Sonargaon Hotel in the city.





Abdus Salam Murshedy also retained the post of senior vice-president of BFF beating his rival Sheikh Mohammad Aslam.Salahuddin, one of the most popular celebrities of country's football, was elected as the BFF president in 2008 for the first time by beating his the then opponent late Major General (retd) Amin Ahmed Chowdhury.





The living legend of country's football was again elected unopposed thereby becoming the president for the second time in 2012 and retained the hot seat of BFF for the third consecutive term defeating businessman Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton in 2016.





