Souvenir to be published marking Mujib Borsho



A research-oriented souvenir will be published marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the initiative of Supreme Court (SC) judges' committee on the birth centenary celebration.





The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the committee with Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain in the chair, SC spokesperson and special officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman told BSS on Saturday.





Justice Md. Nuruzzaman, Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Krishna Debnath, Justice Jahangir Hossain, Justice J B M Hassan, Justice Md. Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Shahinur Islam attended the meeting virtually.The judges' committee also took different programs for birthday centenary of Bangabandhu.

