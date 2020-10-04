Is your AC harming the environment?



From ordinary households to plush shopping malls and offices, the cool breeze of an air conditioner offers some much-needed respite from the sweltering heat and humidity on a tropical summer day.However, for all the benefits of using an air conditioner, it comes at a terrible cost to the environment, experts have warned.





While an AC can cool down a room in a matter of moments, it also contributes greatly to raising the temperature outside.When used by a large number of households in a neighborhood, ACs can increase the average temperature in that vicinity. It also emits a gas which is very harmful for the environment, experts say.





Once considered a luxury, ACs have become a necessity nowadays and can be found in most households in the city. Be it a car, shop, movie theatre or a restaurant, cooling systems are in wide use everywhere with sales picking up particularly as the summer sets in. Unable to bear the severe heat, Lutfor Rahman, a resident of Moghbazar, bought his first ACs last summer. A garment trader in Islampur, Rahman installed them in his and his daughter's bedrooms.





"It is almost impossible to put up with the heat outside, particularly when you're stuck in traffic. We can't even stay indoors on a summer day because of the heat as my apartment is on the top floor. My children fall sick due to the heat. That's why I bought two ACs last summer," he told bdnews24.com. Rahman, however, was not aware of the AC's detrimental effects on the environment."We use the AC as we need it. I don't know why it is harmful for the environment," he said.





Tunazzina Jahan, an executive at a private firm, is aware of the adverse effects of an air conditioner. However, she sees no alternative to using one."There's no alternative to using AC amid the hot and humid weather in Dhaka. I can't bear the heat," she said.





She is allergic to both hot and cold weather and it causes her to have a cold and cough. She only uses the AC for a short time during the day but it runs throughout the night.Five of the eight rooms at her home are fitted with an AC and it is much the same in her office."During summer, all five ACs are turned on for the entire night," Tunazzina said.





ACs are available at different prices in the market. As the customers have very little understanding of the technology, they buy the appliance whenever the price suits them.But the cheap ACs are the ones that are most damaging to the environment, according to experts.





The increased reliance on air energy-hungry conditioners also raises the power consumption, said Dr Kamruzzaman.

"A household will consume more electricity when using an AC instead of just the lights and a fan. The bill will shoot up to Tk 3,000-4,000 from Tk 1,000," he said.





"This is creating a burden on our power grids through the increase in demand. To meet that demand, the government is opening different power plants, which are also severely damaging to the environment."





Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, the chairman of Stamford University's Department of Environment Science, explained how air conditioners raise the heat outdoors while cooling an indoor space.The use of air-conditioners can affect the environment in three ways - directly, indirectly and through its by-products, he explained.





"The neighborhood of Dhanmondi has about 1,168 buildings. If each one of them has 10 floors on an average, then the total number of floors crosses 11,000. Now, if one floor has 10 ACs installed at a minimum, Dhanmondi has more than 100,000 ACs installed in its buildings," the environmentalist said."If one AC increases the temperature of a square-foot area, then 100,000 ACs cover 100,000 square-feet." (bdnews24.com.)





