'BD was born scrapping two-nation theory'



State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan has said the brave Bangalees created a non-communal Bangladesh in 1971 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by breaking the walls of two-nation theory.





He came up with the remarks while addressing as the chief guest the holy Kathina Chibar Dan festival (Yellow Robe Offering Ceremony) of Buddhists community in the capital organized by Pragyananda Buddhist Monastery on Saturday.





The junior minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leader of the mass people, is working relentlessly to build a prosperous Bangladesh upholding this (scrapping two-nation theory) spirit and uniting the faiths of all religions' people."







Recalling the previous history of Buddhists' religion in the subcontinent, he said, "This subcontinent was once famous (Lilabhumi) for Buddhism. There are about 500 Buddhist monasteries, including Charyapad, Paharpur and Mainamati Bihar, in this

country."



