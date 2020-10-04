'Market now out of control'



Voicing concern over the price hike of daily essentials, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said the market is now out of control.He was addressing a program at Jatiya Party's Chairman's Banani office on Saturday.





GM Quader, also a former commerce minister, said, "Only a handful of traders involved in imports are controlling the market price while the small traders are facing the wrath of the ministry for the extra price.





The market is now out of control," he said. "It's not possible to control the market by selling food products through TCB. It's necessary to import daily necessities in a planned way to control the market," he further said.





Expressing anger, the JP chief said farmers do not get fair prices for their agricultural produce during the season but those food items are sold at prices several times higher than the due rates due to the mismanagement of the government. "It only inflicts sufferings on common people."







