'Govt's acts making people scared of politics'



People in the country are getting scared of politics due to 'wrongdoings' by the government in the name of politics, said BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan.





He came up with the allegation while speaking at a human-chain program arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Saturday protesting a 'false propaganda' against party founder Ziaur Rahman.Nazrul Islam Khan said, "Foul play, dirty behavior and spiting venom in the name of politics only frighten people about politics.





The government is doing this to mislead people." Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, voiced deep concern over the growing incidents of rape and violence against women.Referring to the statistics of Ain O Salish Kendra, he said over a thousand women were subjected to rape over the last nine months.







