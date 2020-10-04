AL forms teams for 8 divisions



The Awami League has formed divisional teams comprising central working committee members for eight divisions to operationalize the party plan for gearing up organizational activities.





Amid keenness of the Awami League leadership to bring all dedicated and tested party men into committees at different levels, the coordination teams were formed on Saturday at a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) at the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganabhaban residence.







Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting that was held on a limited scale with maintaining the health guidelines.After the meeting, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced the formation of the teams at a virtual press conference from his official residence on parliament premises.





He said party president Sheikh Hasina gave directives to all to remain alert in forming organizational committees as tested and devoted workers of the crisis period cannot be dropped from the committees.Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan will act as the team coordinators of the Rangpur division.





AL Presidium Members Ramesh Chandra Sen and Shajahan Khan, Treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman, ALCWC members Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia and Advocate Safura Begum Rumi will act as members of the Rangpur divisional team.Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain will act as the team coordinators of the Rajshahi division.





Presidium member Abdur Rahman, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, ALCWC Members Nurul Islam Thandu, Professor Marina Jahan and Begum Akhtar Jahan will take the responsibility of members of the Rajshahi divisional team.AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque will act as the team coordinators of Khulna division.





Presidium members Kazi Zafar Ullah and Piyush Kanti Bhattacharya, Labor and Manpower Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, ALCWC members Advocate Md Amirul Alam Milan, Parven Zaman Kolpona and Advocate Gloria Sarkar Jhorna will discharge duties as the members of the Khulna divisional team.AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary Advocate Afjal Hossain will act as the team coordinators of Barishal division.





ALCWC members Abul Hasnat Abdullah and AKM Jahangir Hossain, International Affairs Secretary Dr. Shammi Ahmed, ALCWC members Md. Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu and Anisur Rahman have been made members of the Barishal divisional team.Awami League Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam will act as the team coordinators of Dhaka division.









Presidium members and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Lt. Col. Muhammad Faruk Khan and Advocate Abdul Mannan Khan, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Education and Human Resource Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki.





Commerce and Industries Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman, ALCWC members Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Advocate Kamrul Islam, Advocate ABM Riazul Kabir Kawsar, Anwar Hossain, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Advocate Sanjida Khanam, Sahabuddin Farazi and Mohammad Sayeed Khokon have been made members of the Dhaka divisional team.





Awami League Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel will act as the team coordinators of Mymensingh division.





Presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, ALCWC members Marufa Akter Popy and Vice Principal Raymond Areng have been made members of the Mymensingh divisional team.AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Organizing Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq will act as the team coordinators of Sylhet division.





Presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Nurul Islam Nahid, ALCWC member Dr Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan have been made members of the Sylhet divisional team.AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain will act as the team coordinators of Chattogram division.





Presidium members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain and Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, ALCWC members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Agriculture and Co-operative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily.





Information and Research Secretary Dr. Selim Mahmood, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Harunur Rashid, Deputy Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and ALCWC member Dipankar Talukdar have been made members of the Chattogram divisional team.





