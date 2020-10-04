'Offenders to be brought under law'



Culprits and law breakers will be brought under the ambit of law irrespective of their identities by strictly applying laws to contain the offences, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.





He said these while inaugurating the new office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lalbagh Dvision on Dakeshwari Road in Old Dhaka on Saturday.





DMP Commissioner said, "The aim of DMP is to suppress the evil and maintain decency ensuring strict enforcement of laws in the country."







DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Mir Rezaul Alam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Ops) Krishna Pada Roy, Additional Commissioner of Police AKM Hafiz Akter and several concerned senior officials were present on the occasion.





