Surprising facts about Hope Hicks



Hope Hicks, a counselor to President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Donald Trump and the first lady subsequently tested positive for the virus as well.





She has worked at the White House in Trump's administration in three different roles. She served as White House director of strategic communications from January 2017 until September 2017, when she transitioned into her new role as White House communications director.







At age 28, she was the youngest White House communications director in history. Hicks resigned from that position in March 2018. She returned to the White House in February, serving as a counselor to the president and reporting to Jared Kushner.





Hicks was referenced in the Mueller report multiple times and provided hours of testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in 2018, where she admitted to sometimes telling "white lies" in her role as communications director, but declined to answer specific questions about her work for the president.





In 2019, she was summoned by the House Judiciary Committee to testify about alleged obstruction of justice in the Trump administration, but executive privilege was invoked.Hicks grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut.She, along with her sister, Mary Grace, worked as a model. Among other jobs, she worked for Ralph Lauren at age 11, and appeared on the cover of the novel series "Hourglass Adventures."





Her father and grandfather worked in public relations. Paul Hicks, her grandfather, headed up public relations for Texaco. Her father was chief executive officer of the Americas for Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide and was in charge of public affairs for the NFL. He is managing director of the Glover Park Group.





She went to college at Southern Methodist University, where she was on the lacrosse team.When Hicks graduated from SMU she began work in public relations in New York City. Her second job was at the Hiltzik Strategies public relations firm. Ivanka Trump was a client of Hiltzik Strategies.





Hicks met Ivanka through the firm and eventually went to work for her handling public relations for her fashion line.When Trump decided to run for president, he made Hicks head of communications for the campaign.





Hicks is well-liked and trusted by Trump. Trump said in an interview with The New York Times that Hicks, "will often give advice, and she'll do it in a very low-key manner, so it doesn't necessarily come in the form of advice. But it's delivered very nicely."





Hicks made the January 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 list.When Donald Trump became president, he created a new role for Hope Hicks: White House director of strategic communications.





Her way of dealing with the president is not to try and change him, but to simply enable him in what he wants to do.According to a Politico article, Hope Hicks is one of the few true insiders in the Trump family, even having Shabbat dinners (special meals in the Jewish faith) with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.





