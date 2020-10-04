Coronavirus under control: PM

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALWC) at Ganabhaban on Saturday. -PID



The government has been able to put a brake on the raging coronavirus in Bangladesh and different ministries and state-run organizations, including the Health Ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), played vital roles in this regard.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came up with the assessment on Saturday.





She was giving her introductory speech at a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee at her official residence Ganabhaban.Sheikh Hasina said, ''We have been trying our best to do everything to face the pandemic and keep running the country's economy. The DGHS and the Health Ministry worked properly as I had directed them. That is why we have been able to reign in the raging coronavirus under control.''





''The government has announced a good number of stimulus packages and reached relief and cash incentive to people in need alongside taking prompt health related measures and initiatives to overcome the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic,'' she added.





The head of the government, who is also the chief of the ruling Awami League, thanked the leaders and activists of her party and its front and associate bodies for standing by the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, cyclone Amphan and the flood by risking their lives.





She prayed for salvation of the departed souls as 522 leaders and activists including lawmakers and cabinet members have so far died from the Covid-19.The Prime Minister went on to add, "Many people would have died and suffered a lot during the pandemic, had any other party been in power."





''No other party and organization came forward to stand by the distressed people during the pandemic,'' she added.

The premier stated that some parties were passing busy time only to give lip services using the broadcast and print media.''The Awami League, however, is with the people and will remain always with them as the party's motto only is to work for the people'' she reiterated.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went on to say, ''Organizational strength is the biggest thing for a political party. It becomes clear that the Awami League still remains well-organized at the grassroots level and its leaders and activists have been working to help the distresses people during the pandemic.''





