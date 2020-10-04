Sherpur UNO escapes unhurt in attack, car damaged









Sherpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Liyakat Ali Sheikh escaped unhurt as miscreants attacked his car at Boroitoli Naldangi in Sherpur upazila of Bogura district on Saturday night.





However, his two staffers -- Ujjal Mohanta and Manjurul Haque -- were injured in the attack.





The miscreants made the attack during a drive conducted at a sand quarry in Sherpur upazila by a team of mobile court led by the UNO.





Police said the UNO’s vehicle was damaged in the attack.





UNO Liyakat Ali said a team of mobile court conducted a drive in the area on information that some unscrupulous people were lifting sand illegally from Nabinagar and Naldangi areas under Khanpur union.





During the drive, the UNO said, he asked his team to seize the equipment used for lifting sand.





At one stage, Liyakat Ali said, some miscreants encircled them and beat up two of his team members and damaged the vehicle.













SM Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Police Station, said a team of police went to the spot and rescued the UNO and his team members.





Police also arrested six people in this connection.





Earlier on September 3 last, former UNO Wahida and her father, Omar Ali, were critically injured in a murder attempt made by miscreants at her home on the Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad premises in Dinajpur district.





After about one month of treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka, Wahida was discharged on October 1.





On September 19, Wahida Khanam was transferred to the Public Administration Ministry as officer on special duty (senior assistant secretary).





Meanwhile, law enforcers have arrested eight people, including a suspended government official and the prime suspect in the case filed in connection with the attack.

Leave Your Comments