FM off to Kuwait carrying PM's message for new Emir









Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen left here on Sunday morning for oil-rich country- Kuwait carrying a message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The Foreign Minister, as a special envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will meet new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah to convey Prime Minister's message to the Emir congratulating him on his assumption of office apart from conveying condolences on the death of former Emir of Kuwait.





The Foreign Minister left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am and is scheduled to return home on Tuesday morning, an official told UNB.





Kuwait's new ruler, Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, took oath of office in parliament, pledging to work for the Gulf Arab state's prosperity and stability, a day after his predecessor Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah died in the United States.





The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has died aged 91, ruled his country for 14 years and acquired a reputation for being committed to peaceful dialogue and unity among other Gulf states known for their divisive quarrels in recent times.





Mild-mannered and valuing his personal links with others, Sabah was known as “the dean of Arab diplomacy.”





Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.





Sheikh Hasina also extended her deep condolences to the brotherly people of Kuwait and expressed her heartfelt sympathy for the bereaved members of the Royal family.





On Friday, Foreign Minister Dr Momen signed the condolence book on the death of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Ahmad Al-Sabah.





He signed the book kept at the Embassy of Kuwait in Dhaka.





“The Bangladeshi nationals living in Kuwait will remember the contributions of the Emir to the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates,” he said.





The Foreign Minister mentioned that Sheikh Sabah was a genuine friend of Bangladesh as he took Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the OIC conference coming to Bangladesh in 1974.





