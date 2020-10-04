Biman’s Sylhet-London-Sylhet flight inaugurated









Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ flight on the Sylhet-London-Sylhet route was inaugurated on Sunday morning by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.





Biman is set to start operating direct flights from Sylhet to London from Sunday.





The Biman flight carrying 232 passengers is scheduled to take off from Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 11:15am, said a handout of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.





A huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK are from Sylhet.

