Illegal sand lifting endangers vast track of farmland





Illegal sand lifting in Bilkenduai village in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila is going on unabated, posing threat to a vast track of farmland.





Farmers of the village said they are worried about losing their cropland if the practice is not stopped.





Locals said some unscrupulous traders are involved in extracting sand and soil from canals in the village, putting farmland at risk of erosion.





Farmers of Nauhat and Bilkenduai village said some influential people are involved in excavating soil from Khakchail and Naoghat mouza canals in the Sadar upazila for the last three years, endangering farmland under Bilkenduai, Khakchail and Naoghat mouzas.





Locals demanded immediate steps by the authorities concerned to protect their farmlands.





Pankaj Barua, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said no-one involved in the incident would be spared. “Legal action will be taken against them after conducting a drive soon,” he said.

