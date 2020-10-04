Coronavirus: Global caseload hits 34,791,855









The confirmed Covid-19 cases now reached 34,791,855 globally as of Sunday morning, according to the latest tally of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





Besides, the fatalities from the coronavirus were recorded 1,031,528 in the morning, according to the JHU latest data.





The United States has the highest death toll with 209,335 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.





Besides, the number of coronavirus infections in the United States has reached 7, 379,614.





With the second highest caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally, India has recorded 6,473,544 cases with 100,842 fatalities.





Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 4,880,523 confirmed cases and 145,388 deaths.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Saturday reported 20 more deaths in 24 hours which is the lowest daily number of fatalities recorded in a day since May 28 when the country saw 15 deaths.





The total fatalities in the country now reached 5,325 while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent.





The confirmed coronavirus tally in Bangladesh reached 367,565 on Saturday, after health authorities recorded 1,182 cases in 24 hours.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

