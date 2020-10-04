US President Trump doing well









US President Donald Trump is ‘doing well’ and feeling "much better".





Trump, who's staying at a military hospital for COVID-19 treatment, said about his health condition in a four-minute video clip posted on Twitter on Saturday.





"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said in a four-minute video clip posted on Twitter. "I think I'll be back soon."





"I look forward to finishing up the campaign, the way it was started and the way we've been doing," said the president, who's seeking a second term.





In the video, Trump is seen sitting behind a desk, wearing a blue jacket and a white shirt with the collar button undone.





"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test," he said. "So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."





Trump also said his wife, Melania, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at the White House, "is doing very well."





"Melania is really handling it very nicely," he continued. "And that makes me very happy."





A source familiar with the president's health told reporters on Saturday that the next 48 hours will be critical for the president after doctors said he is doing well.





However, the medical team of President Donald Trump notes that the president is “not yet out of the woods,” says Trump’s main doctor.





The latest assessment came Saturday night from Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, reports AP.





He reported that Trump had been up and around at his medical suite during the day and had been conducting business.





Medical experts say the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, can become more dangerous as the body responds to the infection over time.





Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days.





Trump was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday before moving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday evening, where he is using Remdesivir, a COVID-19 drug made by U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, as a treatment.





What do we know about Mr Trump's condition?





On Saturday morning, Dr Conley said the president was not being given extra oxygen for now and had been fever-free for 24 hours, reports BBC.





The president is expected to remain at Walter Reed for a "few days", according to the White House.





Dr Conley said he was "cautiously optimistic" about Mr Trump's condition but that he could not give a timetable for his discharge.





However, the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, expressed concern about the president's condition, saying he was not yet on a clear path to recovery.





He told reporters the president's vital signs over the last 24 hours had been "very concerning" and that the next 48 hours would be critical.





The president, being 74, a man and someone categorised as obese, is in a higher-risk category for Covid-19. He has so far been treated with an experimental drug cocktail injection and antiviral medication remdesivir.

